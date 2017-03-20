Lowville man charged with disorderly ...

Lowville man charged with disorderly conduct

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Police said Mr. Caplicki was involved in a verbal or physical altercation with occupants at 7525 S. State St. during the early morning hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewis County considering Rape Charges against H... 20 min Sad 3
Victor and Robin 1 hr Barry 15
Scabies outbreak? 4 hr Madi 11
Boredom 4 hr Quiet 5
The drug thread 16 hr Drugs suck 1
Rusty P's No.4 Rd. Sat Rusty 2
Where does Dakota Tuttle work? Mar 17 Friend 27
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC