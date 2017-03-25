Lowville man admits to selling and making meth
A Lowville man in Lewis County Court Friday admitted to selling methamphetamine and later making the drug in a downtown apartment that was destroyed by fire. Douglas M. Tuttle, 22, Snell Road, Lowville, pleaded guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, also satisfying charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance that had been lodged against him.
