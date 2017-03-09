Lowville Central School will stage a ...

Lowville Central School will stage a oeSeussicala March 9-11

The Lowville Academy and Central School music department director said as she and other instructors looked at the skills of students for this year's musical, “Seussical,” the tale that explores the works of Dr. Seuss and the citizens of Whoville, was decided upon. In a phone interview, after noting some lead characters and their roles, Mrs. Jay said, “'Suessical' just called out to us this year.” “This year, it's strictly a high school production,”Mrs. Jay said.

