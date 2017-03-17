Lillian E. Pinkham

Lillian E. Pinkham

Lillian E. Pinkham, S. James St., Carthage, N.Y. died Friday, March 17, 2017. Her passing on St. Patrick's Day is most appropriate as Lillian always claimed to be “very, very, Irish”.

