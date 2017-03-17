Lewis County DA, retired investigator proposing drug task force
Lewis County's district attorney has enlisted the aid of a recently retired investigator in hopes of establishing a local drug task force. “It's the best project we can come up with to answer the request from the public for enforcement,” added Dale W. Roberts, who retired in late February after 33 years with the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the last 25 as an investigator.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drug thread
|18 min
|wow
|13
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|47 min
|Always Sunny in L...
|6
|Lowville man charged with disorderly conduct
|Mon
|Bigdicktrip
|2
|Lewis County considering Rape Charges against H...
|Mon
|Harry Bawls
|4
|Scabies outbreak?
|Mon
|Harry Bawls
|12
|Victor and Robin
|Mon
|Barry
|15
|Boredom
|Mon
|Quiet
|5
