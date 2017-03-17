Lewis County DA, retired investigator...

Lewis County DA, retired investigator proposing drug task force

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lewis County's district attorney has enlisted the aid of a recently retired investigator in hopes of establishing a local drug task force. “It's the best project we can come up with to answer the request from the public for enforcement,” added Dale W. Roberts, who retired in late February after 33 years with the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the last 25 as an investigator.

Lowville, NY

