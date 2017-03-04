Glenfield man sent to prison for ille...

Glenfield man sent to prison for illegal handgun possession

A Glenfield man on Friday in Lewis County Court was sent to prison for illegally possessing a handgun last summer. Luke M. Racine , 30, of 7132 Maple Drive, Glenfield, was sentenced to five years in state prison, five years of post-release parole supervision and $375 in court fees on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, to which he pleaded guilty Jan. 20. He was accused of illegally having a loaded handgun Aug. 3 in the town of Watson after having been previously convicted of a felony.

