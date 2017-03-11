Free spaghetti dinner planned in Lowv...

Free spaghetti dinner planned in Lowville to assist food pantry

Friday Mar 10

Not Thomas J. Spaulding, a local State Farm insurance company agent whose office is sponsoring a free “Feed the Community” spaghetti dinner Thursday intended to help feed area residents on that day and beyond. Dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lowville American Legion post on Dayan Street.

