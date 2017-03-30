Fort Drum land use study outlined at ...

Fort Drum land use study outlined at public hearing

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Local residents had a chance to give their opinions on a new land use study, one button-push at a time, as researchers consider future growth on and off-post. The Fort Drum Joint Land Use Study is expected to cover potential conflicts across 25 compatibility areas in a 30-mile radius around the post, with a goal of providing recommendations for future growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The drug thread (episode 5) 6 hr True 8
Boredom Tue Harry Bawls 6
itch Tue Harry Bawls 1
News Lowville woman accused of possessing heroin (Sep '13) Tue pssh 23
Time Warner Cable or Spectrum Tue Questions 5
News Watson man posts video of police entering home (Mar '16) Mar 25 Michelle 36
Donald Trump Mar 25 Doosh Bag 38
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC