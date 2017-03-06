Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a barber
After working for more than a decade at Climax Packaging, Chris C. Harrold was prepared to stay at the local mill until he retired. “It was close to home,” said Mr. Harrold, 52, who worked for 11½ years as a machine and forklift driver at the Lowville plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug users
|4 hr
|Cautious People
|14
|Where does Dakota Tuttle work?
|5 hr
|Zeus
|26
|snowmobiles and drinking
|8 hr
|DWI
|5
|Walmart
|18 hr
|George Cluney
|6
|Mansion
|19 hr
|Busted
|4
|Sierra
|Thu
|Womanbeater
|2
|right of way (Nov '13)
|Mar 6
|SO FUNNY
|13
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC