Fire damages apartment above restaurant at Turin ski resort
Turin firefighters at 6:55 p.m. were called to the Candlelight Restaurant and Lounge, 4173 West Road, and requested mutual aid from Constableville, Martinsburg, Lowville and Lyons Falls fire departments. Contents of the upstairs apartment, occupied by Brad O'Teator, were destroyed, according to Lewis County Fire Coordinator Robert A. MacKenzie III.
