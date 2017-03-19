DANC to hold public meetings to discuss Fort Drum land use study
A pair of meetings will be held to collect public feedback about a new study that will address conflicts between Fort Drum and new development opportunities in surrounding communities. “Who better than the community to state if there are issues, than the people living in the community?” said Michelle L. Capone, regional development director for the Development Authority of the North Country.
