Copenhagen man accused of trespassing on othera s property
Dylan Whalen, 26, of 9963 Route 12, was arraigned in Denmark Town Court and sent to Lewis County Jail, Lowville, on $1,000 bail. Lewis County sheriff's deputies said Mr. Whalen trespassed multiple times at 9991 Route 12 after being warned not to do so.
