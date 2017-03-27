Copenhagen man accused of trespassing...

Copenhagen man accused of trespassing on othera s property

1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Dylan Whalen, 26, of 9963 Route 12, was arraigned in Denmark Town Court and sent to Lewis County Jail, Lowville, on $1,000 bail. Lewis County sheriff's deputies said Mr. Whalen trespassed multiple times at 9991 Route 12 after being warned not to do so.

