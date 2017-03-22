Cartooning workshop for youths to be held at Lowville library

The session, conducted by Rome cartoonist Frank Page, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St. During the workshop, sponsored by Double Play Sports Community Center, students will learn the basics of character design, story construction and how to create their own comic strips. Mr. Page, creator of the “Bob the Squirrel” cartoon strip, is a cartoonist and graphic designer at the Rome Sentinal newspaper.

