Two plead guilty in Lewis County Court to selling drugs

Lucas J. Boliver, 29, of 9739 Route 812, Croghan, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, also satisfying several other charges lodged against him. Sentencing was set for April 7. Mr. Boliver was accused of selling oxycodone May 18 in the town of Turin and Tramadol June 8 in Lowville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.