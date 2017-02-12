Two plead guilty in Lewis County Cour...

Two plead guilty in Lewis County Court to selling drugs

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lucas J. Boliver, 29, of 9739 Route 812, Croghan, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, also satisfying several other charges lodged against him. Sentencing was set for April 7. Mr. Boliver was accused of selling oxycodone May 18 in the town of Turin and Tramadol June 8 in Lowville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
koster mulcher 6 hr ERIC M KOSTER 5
Donald Trump 17 hr Harry Bawls 12
8 man football wtf 21 hr hmmmm 2
Fake cop Fri history buff 7
News Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in... Feb 7 so sad 34
Lowville Academy Closed Again? Feb 4 snoopy 6
News Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru... Feb 4 wondering minds 4
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lewis County was issued at February 11 at 10:02PM EST

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC