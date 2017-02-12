Two plead guilty in Lewis County Court to selling drugs
Lucas J. Boliver, 29, of 9739 Route 812, Croghan, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, also satisfying several other charges lodged against him. Sentencing was set for April 7. Mr. Boliver was accused of selling oxycodone May 18 in the town of Turin and Tramadol June 8 in Lowville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|koster mulcher
|6 hr
|ERIC M KOSTER
|5
|Donald Trump
|17 hr
|Harry Bawls
|12
|8 man football wtf
|21 hr
|hmmmm
|2
|Fake cop
|Fri
|history buff
|7
|Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in...
|Feb 7
|so sad
|34
|Lowville Academy Closed Again?
|Feb 4
|snoopy
|6
|Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru...
|Feb 4
|wondering minds
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC