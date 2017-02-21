Three Lowville residents jailed for p...

Three Lowville residents jailed for possessing meth-making materials

Three village residents were jailed Saturday after police allegedly found them in possession of methamphetamine-making materials during a traffic stop on Shady Avenue. Village police charged Justin J. Hurley, 33, Shady Avenue, with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and Patricia A. Turck, 36, and Gretchen L. Larson, 43, both of Shady Avenue, with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

