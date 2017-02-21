Three Lowville residents jailed for possessing meth-making materials
Three village residents were jailed Saturday after police allegedly found them in possession of methamphetamine-making materials during a traffic stop on Shady Avenue. Village police charged Justin J. Hurley, 33, Shady Avenue, with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and Patricia A. Turck, 36, and Gretchen L. Larson, 43, both of Shady Avenue, with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis County Humane Society seeking donations t... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Mark
|6
|unreported registered sex offender in lowville ny
|1 hr
|Mark
|12
|Donald Trump
|19 hr
|Lenny --
|24
|Scabies outbreak?
|Sun
|Observer
|4
|Kayla Mae June July
|Feb 18
|Laurie Ann Veal
|1
|8 man football wtf
|Feb 18
|Concerned parent
|5
|right of way (Nov '13)
|Feb 17
|Yup
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC