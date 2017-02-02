Suspect flees from Watertown Walmart,...

Suspect flees from Watertown Walmart, abandons car in Lewis County

Police from three different agencies followed a larceny suspect for over forty miles after he fled from the Watertown Walmart on Tuesday. Watertown City Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue described how the suspect, believed to have stolen from Planet Fitness patrons, “saw and was seen by officers in Walmart” before initially taking to back roads near Black River and Fort Drum.

