Lowville village trustee resigns, cit...

Lowville village trustee resigns, citing time commitments

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A village trustee has resigned after two years on the board, citing lack of time to dedicate to the post. “It is with regret that I hereby resign my position as Village Trustee effective immediately,” Franz J. Philippe wrote in a letter dated Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in... Tue so sad 34
Fake cop Mon What a joke 6
Donald Trump Feb 5 Harry Bawls 9
Lowville Academy Closed Again? Feb 4 snoopy 6
News Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru... Feb 4 wondering minds 4
Mother Nature Feb 3 Uninvited 1
Rabies Clinics? Jan 25 we no 2
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC