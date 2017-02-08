Lowville village trustee resigns, citing time commitments
A village trustee has resigned after two years on the board, citing lack of time to dedicate to the post. “It is with regret that I hereby resign my position as Village Trustee effective immediately,” Franz J. Philippe wrote in a letter dated Saturday.
