Lowville school bus rear-ended in village, no injuries reported

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Lowville Academy and Central School bus was rear-ended by a car Wednesday morning on South State Street, but no injuries were reported. District Superintendent Cheryl R. Steckly said the crash, apparently caused by slippery road conditions from lake effect snow, caused some damage to both vehicles.

