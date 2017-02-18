Lowville man charged with lewd behavi...

Lowville man charged with lewd behavior, stalking

State Police arrested and charged Matthew T. Bruce, 31, Lowville, on Friday with one count of third-degree stalking and two counts of public lewdness, both misdemeanors.

