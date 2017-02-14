Lowville man accused of making false ...

Lowville man accused of making false report, taking vehicle

A Lowville man on Friday was accused of falsely reporting a theft of property, then taking a vehicle without permission. Village police charged Justin E. Branagan, 29, with making a false written statement and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

