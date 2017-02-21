Lowville hospital employee promoted t...

Lowville hospital employee promoted to human resources director

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Jessica A. Skiff, who has served in her current position since 2008, has been promoted to the director position, replacing her former supervisor James A. Swords. “Jessica's knowledge of the organization and her experience with employee benefits, payroll and Civil Service rules and regulations will continue to be an asset to our Human Resources Department,” interim hospital CEO Michele E. Prince said in a statement.

