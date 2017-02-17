Lowville Boy Scout troop welcomes par...

Lowville Boy Scout troop welcomes participants from throughout Lewis County

Friday Feb 17

Lowville Boy Scout Troop 162 scoutmaster Daryl Lehman wants boys - and parents - throughout Lewis County to know they're welcome to join the program. “We teach them life skills,” said Mr. Lehman, who also recently became a committee member for the Tri-Rivers District.

