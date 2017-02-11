Lewis County Lawmakers Move Forward w...

Lewis County Lawmakers Move Forward with JCC Extension Plans

Saturday Feb 11

Lewis County residents who want to expand their education may not have to look very far. County lawmakers are working to bring a JCC extension center to the Lowville area.

