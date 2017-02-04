Lewis County Fair promoting theme con...

Lewis County Fair promoting theme contest, Charlie Daniels performance

Lewis County Fair officials are once again seeking the public's help in choosing this year's theme while preparing to host a country music legend. “We are hoping with Charlie Daniels we can draw in folks that have not attended our concerts in the past,” said Susan M. Berrus, secretary of the Lewis County Agricultural Society, which operates the fairgrounds and organizes the annual county fair.

