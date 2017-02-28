Lewis County avoids significant flood...

Lewis County avoids significant flooding but tests new monitoring system

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

While Lewis County was able to avoid significant flooding from the weekend's rainstorm, officials said the event provided a good test for its upgraded flood monitoring system. “It's a working system, and it's working very well,” said Nichelle L. Billhardt, the district manager for the Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walmart 3 hr Red head from Dr ... 4
Drug users 3 hr Doug 2
Start Naming Names 4 hr Know the family 3
Where does Dakota Tuttle work? 6 hr GregWsellsdrugs 17
Mansion Mar 6 wifi 3
right of way (Nov '13) Mar 6 SO FUNNY 13
News Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-tri... Mar 1 Jsn 1
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC