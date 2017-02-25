Kraft Heinz closes Steuben County plant
Kraft Heinz and the state reached an agreement in November 2015 that preserved the company's Lowville plant and two others, but the company and officials could not find a new operator for its plant in Campbell, Steuben County. The Chicago-based company gave the Campbell plant's 330 employees a 90-day notice after the company, the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency and elected officials could not find another company to take over the plant, according to a report from WENY news's website.
