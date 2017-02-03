Heavy lake effect snowfall continues in Tug Hill region
Parts of Oswego and southern Jefferson and Lewis counties will continue to get pounded with snow going into the weekend. A lake effect band will continue to drop about 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darinda Genito
|51 min
|Poopyslider
|11
|Fake cop
|9 hr
|history buff
|7
|Donald Trump
|10 hr
|Friend
|11
|Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in...
|Feb 7
|so sad
|34
|Lowville Academy Closed Again?
|Feb 4
|snoopy
|6
|Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru...
|Feb 4
|wondering minds
|4
|Mother Nature
|Feb 3
|Uninvited
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC