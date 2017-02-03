Heavy lake effect snowfall continues ...

Heavy lake effect snowfall continues in Tug Hill region

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Parts of Oswego and southern Jefferson and Lewis counties will continue to get pounded with snow going into the weekend. A lake effect band will continue to drop about 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darinda Genito 51 min Poopyslider 11
Fake cop 9 hr history buff 7
Donald Trump 10 hr Friend 11
News Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in... Feb 7 so sad 34
Lowville Academy Closed Again? Feb 4 snoopy 6
News Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru... Feb 4 wondering minds 4
Mother Nature Feb 3 Uninvited 1
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC