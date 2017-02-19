Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-trial conviction
A Copenhagen man will resume a lengthy stay in state prison after being sentenced in Lewis County Court Friday on a retrial conviction. James E. Hall II, 39, of 10001 Route 12, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, 20 years of post-release parole supervision and $1,425 in court fees on charges of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, to which he was convicted by jury Jan. 12. Judge Daniel R. King also issued an order of protection on the victim's behalf that is to extend for eight years after his maximum release date.
