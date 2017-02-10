Clarkson Ph.D. students attend conference on Peptidomics
Clarkson University chemistry Ph.D. students, Kelly Wormwood of Lowville, and Emmalyn Dupree of Massena, who are advised by Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Costel C. Darie, traveled to “Peptidomics: Bridging the Gap Between Proteomics and Metabolomics by Mass Spectrometry” last month in Clearwater, Fla. Peptidomics is the study of the dynamic peptide complement of a sample and includes the areas of peptide-based biomarker discovery, serum and biological fluid peptide measurements and neuropeptide/brain peptide characterization.
