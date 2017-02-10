Clarkson Ph.D. students attend confer...

Clarkson Ph.D. students attend conference on Peptidomics

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Clarkson University chemistry Ph.D. students, Kelly Wormwood of Lowville, and Emmalyn Dupree of Massena, who are advised by Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Costel C. Darie, traveled to “Peptidomics: Bridging the Gap Between Proteomics and Metabolomics by Mass Spectrometry” last month in Clearwater, Fla. Peptidomics is the study of the dynamic peptide complement of a sample and includes the areas of peptide-based biomarker discovery, serum and biological fluid peptide measurements and neuropeptide/brain peptide characterization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benefit for someone who lives in the bar or liq... 2 hr so dumb 3
Twelve yr old Marijuana Dealer 3 hr socorrupt 3
Donald Trump 6 hr Sue 20
News Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in... 8 hr Know What 35
8 man football wtf 9 hr Sue 4
Dr. Phil Wed Danielle 1
Fake cop Feb 13 Karma 8
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC