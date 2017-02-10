'98 Seconds with Naomi Lynn' - Central New Yorkers Pronounce Michigan Names
In this week's "98 Seconds" video, Naomi Lynn decided to test the knowledge of her coworkers and see how well they know Michigan names. As you probably already know, Naomi Lynn is originally from Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|koster mulcher
|42 min
|ERIC M KOSTER
|5
|Donald Trump
|11 hr
|Harry Bawls
|12
|8 man football wtf
|15 hr
|hmmmm
|2
|Fake cop
|Fri
|history buff
|7
|Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in...
|Feb 7
|so sad
|34
|Lowville Academy Closed Again?
|Feb 4
|snoopy
|6
|Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru...
|Feb 4
|wondering minds
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC