Winter storm watch issued for Central...

Winter storm watch issued for Central New York; heavy wet snow, sleet, strong winds possible

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Post-Standard

A winter weather watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday for Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Cortland and southern Cayuga counties. The winter weather watch also is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday for northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Monroe and Wayne counties, including the cities of Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Lowville, Newark and Rochester.

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lewis County was issued at January 29 at 12:30PM EST

