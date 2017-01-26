Winter storm watch issued for Central New York; heavy wet snow, sleet, strong winds possible

A winter weather watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday for Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Cortland and southern Cayuga counties. The winter weather watch also is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday for northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Monroe and Wayne counties, including the cities of Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Lowville, Newark and Rochester.

