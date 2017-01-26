Winter storm watch issued for Central New York; heavy wet snow, sleet, strong winds possible
A winter weather watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday for Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Cortland and southern Cayuga counties. The winter weather watch also is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday for northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Monroe and Wayne counties, including the cities of Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Lowville, Newark and Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin hurley
|11 hr
|Info
|44
|Donald Trump
|Fri
|William J C
|2
|Local Business
|Fri
|Enough Already
|5
|Rabies Clinics?
|Jan 25
|we no
|2
|Meth
|Jan 25
|Drugs
|4
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Rick Chapman (Oct '13)
|Jan 23
|Done
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC