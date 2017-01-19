Town of Denmark farmhouse damaged by morning fire
Lowville firefighters at 10:52 a.m. were called to the Gabriel Sullivan residence at 4401 Griffith Road and requested mutual aid from Castorland, New Bremen and Beaver Falls fire departments. The building sustained moderate fire damage and heavy smoke and water damage, according to Lewis County Fire Coordinator Robert A. MacKenzie III.
