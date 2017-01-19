Town of Denmark farmhouse damaged by ...

Town of Denmark farmhouse damaged by morning fire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lowville firefighters at 10:52 a.m. were called to the Gabriel Sullivan residence at 4401 Griffith Road and requested mutual aid from Castorland, New Bremen and Beaver Falls fire departments. The building sustained moderate fire damage and heavy smoke and water damage, according to Lewis County Fire Coordinator Robert A. MacKenzie III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin hurley 2 hr Minx 15
News Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru... 8 hr Minx 3
Miss. President Clinton (Jun '16) 9 hr Truth 27
catfish rangerman Fri Thats funny 3
Fake cop Fri Neighbor 3
world's biggest case of animal abuse Fri zoom zoom 8
unreported registered sex offender in lowville ny Thu Info 11
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Lewis County was issued at January 22 at 2:20PM EST

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,150,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC