Teen overdose death trial set for Monday in Lowville

The nonjury trial of a Deer River woman charged in connection with a teen's drug overdose death in 2014 is slated to begin Monday in Lewis County Court. Brenda E. Roth, 49, of 4001 Deer River Road, Deer River, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

