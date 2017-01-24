Settlement for vacation, holiday pay ...

Settlement for vacation, holiday pay reached with Climax

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A settlement has been reached with Climax Packaging that would provide its former workers with money for vacation and holiday pay and back medical bills, according to a union official. “This will kind of bring some closure,” said James H. Ridgeway, north country representative of the United Steelworkers Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Business Sun relly 6
Justin hurley Sun Disgusting 45
Donald Trump Jan 27 William J C 2
Rabies Clinics? Jan 25 we no 2
Meth Jan 25 Drugs 4
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Rick Chapman (Oct '13) Jan 23 Done 2
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC