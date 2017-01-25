Port Leyden man accused of underage s...

Port Leyden man accused of underage sex, child porn possession

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Port Leyden man was arrested Monday on charges that he had sexual contact with a child and possessed child pornography. State police charged Shawn R. Pignone, 32, with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, promoting a sexual performance of a child, possession of a sexual performance of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

