Port Leyden man accused of underage sex, child porn possession
A Port Leyden man was arrested Monday on charges that he had sexual contact with a child and possessed child pornography. State police charged Shawn R. Pignone, 32, with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, promoting a sexual performance of a child, possession of a sexual performance of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|13 hr
|Independent
|5
|Local Business
|20 hr
|Lost my business
|7
|Justin hurley
|Jan 29
|Disgusting
|45
|Rabies Clinics?
|Jan 25
|we no
|2
|Meth
|Jan 25
|Drugs
|4
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Rick Chapman (Oct '13)
|Jan 23
|Done
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC