Performer troupe teaches about music and life at Lewis schools
A group of professional musicians is spending the week talking with students at two Lewis County school districts about not only music but how they live their lives. “I think it's helpful and powerful to show how far art can reach,” Jacob Hoffman, a member of the Bridge Arts Ensemble, said during a break Wednesday at Lowville Academy and Central School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|catfish rangerman
|34 min
|Thats funny
|3
|Fake cop
|40 min
|Neighbor
|3
|Justin hurley
|1 hr
|Citizen
|11
|Miss. President Clinton (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|big whoop
|25
|world's biggest case of animal abuse
|5 hr
|zoom zoom
|8
|unreported registered sex offender in lowville ny
|18 hr
|Info
|11
|lowville heights (Feb '12)
|Jan 17
|Get it right
|84
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC