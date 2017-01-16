Pennsylvania woman injured in snowmob...

Pennsylvania woman injured in snowmobile accident

A Pennsylvania woman was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday at the intersection of Salmon River Road and Culpepper Road. Lewis County sheriff's deputies said Pegg J. Abraham, 49, of Fairfield, Pa., was driving southwest when she lost control and struck a snowbank, causing the snowmobile to overturn.

