More charges lodged against Lowville man already in jail
A Lowville man already in jail on a forgery charge was additionally charged Saturday with third-degree identity theft and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Village police said Justin J. Hurley, 33, on Dec. 24 possessed a stolen Visa credit card and using it to buy merchandise from Fastrac Market in Lowville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rabies Clinics?
|4 hr
|strongperson1
|1
|Rick Chapman (Oct '13)
|14 hr
|Done
|2
|Justin hurley
|Sun
|Minx
|15
|Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru...
|Sun
|Minx
|3
|Miss. President Clinton (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Truth
|27
|catfish rangerman
|Jan 20
|Thats funny
|3
|Fake cop
|Jan 20
|Neighbor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC