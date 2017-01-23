More charges lodged against Lowville ...

More charges lodged against Lowville man already in jail

A Lowville man already in jail on a forgery charge was additionally charged Saturday with third-degree identity theft and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Village police said Justin J. Hurley, 33, on Dec. 24 possessed a stolen Visa credit card and using it to buy merchandise from Fastrac Market in Lowville.

