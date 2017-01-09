Man charged in incident at McDonalda s
Village police charged Thomas A. Shinnick Jr., 31, Lowville, at 12:52 a.m. Sunday with disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana. The arrested resulted from a disturbance at McDonald's, 7397 Utica Blvd., police said.
Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
