Man charged in incident at McDonalda s

1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Village police charged Thomas A. Shinnick Jr., 31, Lowville, at 12:52 a.m. Sunday with disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana. The arrested resulted from a disturbance at McDonald's, 7397 Utica Blvd., police said.

