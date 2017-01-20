Lowville town, village judge steps do...

Lowville town, village judge steps down; only village to refill

Friday Jan 20

A town and village judge here has stepped down due to health issues. However, only the village plans to seek a replacement, as town leaders are looking to move to a single judgeship.

