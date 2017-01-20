Lowville officials shift focus to a o...

Lowville officials shift focus to a oefive streetsa upgrade project

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

With emergency sewer upgrades essentially completed, village officials are shifting their focus to this year's planned $16.2 million upgrade of five main streets. Ryan G. Churchill, an engineer with GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying, Watertown, told trustees Wednesday that preliminary work is continuing on the so-called “five streets” project, with drainage mapped, storm sewers profiled and financing being worked on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
unreported registered sex offender in lowville ny 5 hr Info 11
Justin hurley 13 hr Minx 6
Miss. President Clinton (Jun '16) 15 hr Truth 23
world's biggest case of animal abuse 15 hr haha 4
lowville heights (Feb '12) Jan 17 Get it right 84
catfish rangerman Jan 16 Wide Open 2
Fake cop Jan 16 Hand Warmer 2
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,694 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC