Lowville man charged with second-degr...

Lowville man charged with second-degree harassment

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Police said they investigated a claim against him but gave no further details. He is to appear in Lowville Village Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin hurley 2 hr fact checker 31
Rabies Clinics? 20 hr we no 2
Meth 22 hr Drugs 4
A. Babcock Wed Itspppp7722 2
News Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru... Jan 22 Minx 3
Miss. President Clinton (Jun '16) Jan 22 Truth 27
catfish rangerman Jan 20 Thats funny 3
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lewis County was issued at January 26 at 2:40PM EST

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC