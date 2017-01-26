Lowville man charged with second-degree harassment
Police said they investigated a claim against him but gave no further details. He is to appear in Lowville Village Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin hurley
|2 hr
|fact checker
|31
|Rabies Clinics?
|20 hr
|we no
|2
|Meth
|22 hr
|Drugs
|4
|A. Babcock
|Wed
|Itspppp7722
|2
|Five more people arrested from Lewis County dru...
|Jan 22
|Minx
|3
|Miss. President Clinton (Jun '16)
|Jan 22
|Truth
|27
|catfish rangerman
|Jan 20
|Thats funny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC