Lowville man charged with possession of forged instrument
Village police on Wednesday arrested Justin J. Hurley, 33, Lowville, on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was arraigned in Village Court and sent to Lewis County jail without bail because of a pair of prior felony convictions, police said.
