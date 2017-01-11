Lowville man charged with possession ...

Lowville man charged with possession of forged instrument

Village police on Wednesday arrested Justin J. Hurley, 33, Lowville, on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was arraigned in Village Court and sent to Lewis County jail without bail because of a pair of prior felony convictions, police said.

