Lowville Lions reach three-quarter mark in $60,000 fundraising campaign
The Lowville Lions Club has reached the three-quarter mark in its $60,0000 downtown beautification fundraising campaign, and officials are hoping a final push this year will get them to that goal. The club has taken in around $45,000 since the campaign kicked off last summer, and Mrs. Vora said she hopes people will donate the final $15,000 by this summer.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowville Academy Closed Again?
|12 min
|alex trebek
|5
|Glenfield pair oaccused of taking snowmobile in...
|16 min
|Mr Mister
|17
|Mother Nature
|3 hr
|Uninvited
|1
|Donald Trump
|3 hr
|His Name
|8
|Fake cop
|4 hr
|Snowman
|4
|Rabies Clinics?
|Jan 25
|we no
|2
|Meth
|Jan 25
|Drugs
|4
