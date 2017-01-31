Lowville Lions reach three-quarter ma...

Lowville Lions reach three-quarter mark in $60,000 fundraising campaign

Tuesday Jan 31

The Lowville Lions Club has reached the three-quarter mark in its $60,0000 downtown beautification fundraising campaign, and officials are hoping a final push this year will get them to that goal. The club has taken in around $45,000 since the campaign kicked off last summer, and Mrs. Vora said she hopes people will donate the final $15,000 by this summer.

Lowville, NY

