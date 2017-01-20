Lewis Planning Board approves B&B, ro...

Lewis Planning Board approves B&B, rooftop solar project

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The Lewis County Planning Board on Thursday signed off on a new bed and breakfast and installation of solar panels on a commercial building in the village. Board members by a 5-0 vote approved a site plan allowing Chris Buckingham to use the so-called 1812 House at 7663 N. State St. as a bed and breakfast.

Lowville, NY

