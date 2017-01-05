Lewis County, hospital plan to hire separate HR directors

Lewis County and its municipal hospital plan to hire separate human resource directors after learning of the planned departure of the man who currently handles both. County legislators on Tuesday, after hearing arguments from both County Manager Elizabeth Swearingin and interim Lewis County General Hospital CEO Michele E. Prince for separating the nearly six-year-old combined position, voted 9-0 to rescind the 2011 resolution creating the post and hire a new director of human resources/personnel officer for the county only; Legislator Richard A. Chartrand, D-Lowville, was absent.

