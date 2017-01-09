Lewis County General opening extended...

Lewis County General opening extended-hours clinic in mid-January

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lewis County General Hospital plans to open an extended-hours clinic in a couple of weeks, featuring a long-time area physician. The county-owned hospital intends to open the clinic, operated by Dr. R. Brian Shambo, Jan. 17 at the hospital, 7785 N. State St. The clinic will be in Suite 230 on the second floor of the Medical Arts Building.

Lowville, NY

