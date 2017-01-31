Indiana woman injured in town of Mart...

Indiana woman injured in town of Martinsburg snowmobile crash

Lewis County sheriff's deputies said Amanda Ziller, no age provided, of Hebron, Ind., was driving a 2016 Polaris 800 Pro when she failed to negotiate a curve, hit a group of small trees and was thrown off her sled. She was taken by Lewis County Search and Rescue to Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, for treatment of a leg injury.

