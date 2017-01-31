Indiana woman injured in town of Martinsburg snowmobile crash

Lewis County sheriff's deputies said Amanda Ziller, no age provided, of Hebron, Ind., was driving a 2016 Polaris 800 Pro when she failed to negotiate a curve, hit a group of small trees and was thrown off her sled. She was taken by Lewis County Search and Rescue to Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, for treatment of a leg injury.

