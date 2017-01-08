Greig man sent to jail on meth-making...

Greig man sent to jail on meth-making charge

Robert K. Nagy, 28, of 6945 McConnell Road, was sentenced to one year in jail, a six-month driver's license revocation and $375 in court fees on a charge of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, to which he pleaded guilty Oct. 28. He was accused of making meth Dec. 28, 2015, in Port Leyden. Timothy C. Parks, 37, Clinton, was sentenced to five days in county jail, five years' probation, a $1,500 fine, $570 in court fees, a one-year driver's license revocation and mandatory participation in ignition interlock and victim impact panel programs on a charge of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, to which he pleaded guilty Sept.

