Five more people arrested from Lewis ...

Five more people arrested from Lewis County drug investigation

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Five more people were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges stemming from “Operation Northern Watch,” an ongoing multi-agency investigation into Lewis County drug sales. The quintet was arrested on sealed indictments in a sweep kicked off shortly after 6 a.m. in a joint effort by state police, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the Lowville Village Police Department that included a pair of police dogs, according to a state police release.

