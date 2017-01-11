Five more people arrested from Lewis County drug investigation
Five more people were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges stemming from “Operation Northern Watch,” an ongoing multi-agency investigation into Lewis County drug sales. The quintet was arrested on sealed indictments in a sweep kicked off shortly after 6 a.m. in a joint effort by state police, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the Lowville Village Police Department that included a pair of police dogs, according to a state police release.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
